Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Down to $1.76

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.56, but opened at $1.76. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 14,589,026 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDEV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $421.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 7.37.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.92). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 56.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.29 million. On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Non-Eci Usrpi Aiv Riverstone bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $53,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel bought 2,449,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $2,204,874.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,037,916 shares of company stock worth $7,173,825. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,644 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

