Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates Q2 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its second quarter 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.35-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.3-27.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.73 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.76-4.96 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNC shares. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $72.50 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.78.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.03. The stock had a trading volume of 59,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,659. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,019 shares of company stock worth $11,900,641. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

