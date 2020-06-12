Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) PT Raised to $12.00

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLDX. Zacks Investment Research cut Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 3.07. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $10.16.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 948.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CEO Anthony S. Marucci bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin bought 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,152.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 41,170 shares of company stock worth $126,778. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,115,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 89,083 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 410,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 53,127 shares in the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

