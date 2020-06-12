CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 373.8% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CarMax by 446.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in CarMax by 658.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.53. CarMax, Inc has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $103.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.55.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shira Goodman acquired 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,716.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra lowered their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.23.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

