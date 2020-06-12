CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert Sells 46,904 Shares of Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 46,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $1,163,219.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,253,064 shares in the company, valued at $31,075,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,405,788.50.

On Thursday, June 4th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $664,864.59.

On Monday, June 1st, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $646,616.23.

On Thursday, May 28th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $634,370.62.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $623,805.78.

On Friday, May 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $297,148.50.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Langley Steinert sold 12,283 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $303,390.10.

On Friday, May 15th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $271,575.72.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $266,173.02.

On Monday, May 11th, Langley Steinert sold 14,514 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $359,947.20.

CarGurus stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average of $28.40. CarGurus Inc has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $40.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. CarGurus had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARG. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter worth $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in CarGurus by 941.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

