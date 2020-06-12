Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Sets New 1-Year High at $143.66

Cargojet (TSE:CJT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$143.66 and last traded at C$143.15, with a volume of 54392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$140.27.

CJT has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$132.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$120.00 target price on shares of Cargojet and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$129.22.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$131.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$112.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.82.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.28). The company had revenue of C$123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$117.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.30, for a total value of C$349,885.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,037 shares in the company, valued at C$1,087,406.10.

About Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

