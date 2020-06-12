CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has decreased its dividend by an average of 60.8% per year over the last three years. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a dividend payout ratio of 109.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.4%.

NYSE:CMO opened at $5.57 on Friday. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 35.46, a current ratio of 35.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a negative net margin of 75.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

In other news, CFO Lance Phillips acquired 10,000 shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Also, CEO Phillip A. Reinsch acquired 20,000 shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Insiders bought 55,000 shares of company stock worth $266,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

