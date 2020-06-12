Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Short Interest Up 12.7% in May

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the May 14th total of 4,180,000 shares. Currently, 12.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 911,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

NYSE CMD opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Cantel Medical has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $93.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24 and a beta of 1.22.

CMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cantel Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Sidoti reduced their target price on Cantel Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

