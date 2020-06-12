Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Short Interest Up 12.7% in May

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the May 14th total of 4,180,000 shares. Currently, 12.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 911,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

NYSE CMD opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Cantel Medical has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $93.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24 and a beta of 1.22.

CMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cantel Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Sidoti reduced their target price on Cantel Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

