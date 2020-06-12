Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 78,845 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.05% of PulteGroup worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $32.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.49. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.32.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

In other PulteGroup news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $484,685.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,392.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

