Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $3.22 Million in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.15% of National Health Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $540,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in National Health Investors by 282.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 27,022 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in National Health Investors by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NHI. Mizuho cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

In other National Health Investors news, Director W Andrew Adams acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $976,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 759,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,473,789.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.28 per share, for a total transaction of $99,548.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,328.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 29,576 shares of company stock worth $1,096,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

NHI stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.28. National Health Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $91.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.77 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.16% and a return on equity of 12.62%. National Health Investors’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

