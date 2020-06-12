Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMS. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 420.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $69.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.50 target price for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Cfra upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.83.

In other news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $48,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,969.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,651.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,711 shares of company stock worth $761,599. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

