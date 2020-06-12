California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Shares Gap Down to $1.78

Shares of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.37, but opened at $1.78. California Resources shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 119,716 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut California Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James cut California Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. California Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $77.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 5.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in California Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in California Resources by 66.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 40,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 16,285 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in California Resources by 3,604.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41,742 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in California Resources by 131.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 204,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in California Resources by 80.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 55,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 24,713 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

