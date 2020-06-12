Cable Hill Partners LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.4% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,557.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,417.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,044.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,722.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1,275.86 billion, a PE ratio of 122.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,598.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

