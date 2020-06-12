Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Director Floyd F. Sherman Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,706.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $28.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 2.47.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,862,000 after buying an additional 1,394,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,390,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,741,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,124,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,975,000 after buying an additional 57,066 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,121,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,912,000 after buying an additional 362,030 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,146,000 after buying an additional 147,880 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

