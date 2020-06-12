BTIG Research Lowers Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $345.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $364.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LULU. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $273.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.79.

LULU stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $306.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,950,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,919. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.52 and a 200 day moving average of $231.57. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $324.76. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $49,998,763.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $744,784.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $24,997,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 657,427 shares of company stock worth $124,997,129 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,044.4% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

