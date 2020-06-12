Brokerages Expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.51) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.10) and the highest is ($1.00). Occidental Petroleum reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 255.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of ($3.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($2.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OXY. Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.98.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $1.80 on Tuesday, reaching $19.21. 439,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,524,720. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $54.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 217.93%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Dillon acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 129,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,366.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,403. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,085,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $684,205,000 after acquiring an additional 317,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,368,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $619,690,000 after buying an additional 5,003,171 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,686 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,518,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,545,000 after purchasing an additional 635,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,782,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $525,611,000 after acquiring an additional 300,838 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

