Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Shares Gap Down to $0.80

Shares of Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $0.80. Boxlight shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 89,087 shares trading hands.

BOXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Securities upgraded shares of Boxlight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a market cap of $11.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.14). Boxlight had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 449.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boxlight Corp will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boxlight Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

