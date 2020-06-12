Botty Investors LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,419 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 8.8% of Botty Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $639,204,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $2,557.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,417.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,044.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1,320.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.22, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,722.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, China International Capital increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,598.67.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

