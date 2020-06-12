Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.65, for a total value of $5,276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boston Beer alerts:

On Monday, June 8th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.66, for a total value of $5,336,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.43, for a total value of $4,664,300.00.

On Monday, April 27th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.13, for a total value of $4,541,300.00.

On Friday, April 24th, C James Koch sold 20,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.14, for a total value of $8,662,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, C James Koch sold 4,218 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.39, for a total value of $1,798,513.02.

On Monday, April 20th, C James Koch sold 300 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.49, for a total value of $126,147.00.

On Friday, April 17th, C James Koch sold 100 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $42,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, C James Koch sold 2,982 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.97, for a total value of $1,255,332.54.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $509.21 on Friday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12 month low of $290.02 and a 12 month high of $587.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $497.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Boston Beer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Boston Beer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Boston Beer by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners downgraded Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Boston Beer from $549.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boston Beer from $427.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Boston Beer from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Boston Beer from $409.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.15.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.