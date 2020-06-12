Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Sets New 52-Week High at $82.22

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.22 and last traded at $81.48, with a volume of 620744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.99.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 53.41%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,360,000 after buying an additional 43,757 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $2,036,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,648,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $2,027,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

