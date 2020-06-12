Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Position Trimmed by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 17.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,306 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 15,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 21,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 264,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,797,000 after acquiring an additional 93,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $1,203,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $82.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.72. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 53.41%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.