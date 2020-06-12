Blue Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Blue Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, IDEX, YoBit and CoinExchange. Blue Protocol has a market capitalization of $313,315.62 and $1.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blue Protocol has traded up 45% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00045345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $596.14 or 0.06271627 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030231 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00013785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002583 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004382 BTC.

About Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol (BLUE) is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The official website for Blue Protocol is www.blueprotocol.com . Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue . The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku

Blue Protocol Token Trading

Blue Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, CoinExchange, IDEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

