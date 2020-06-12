Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 113,661 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Biogen worth $100,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Biogen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen stock opened at $283.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.70.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.