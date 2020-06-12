Bellevue Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,145 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.8% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,557.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,275.86 billion, a PE ratio of 122.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,722.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,417.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,044.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Rowe lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,598.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

