Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Becton Dickinson and worth $94,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,326. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.60. The firm has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

