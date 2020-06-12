Barclays Reiterates €35.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €35.00 ($39.33) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DPW. Deutsche Bank set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €28.30 ($31.80) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €26.00 ($29.21) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €32.57 ($36.59).

DPW stock traded up €0.88 ($0.99) during trading on Friday, hitting €30.80 ($34.61). 3,574,745 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.70. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($46.43).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

