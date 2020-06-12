Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 734 Shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Premier were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 457.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Premier during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 3,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Premier during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Premier from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Premier from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Premier in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $33.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Premier Inc has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $40.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.22.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.77 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

