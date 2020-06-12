Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,329 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $82,484.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 169,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,237,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $37,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

