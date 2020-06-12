Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 800 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,022,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $706,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,309,000 after buying an additional 24,584 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,003,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,323,000 after acquiring an additional 310,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 907,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 791,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,243,000 after purchasing an additional 257,305 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $242.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.93.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $225.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.93. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($2.00). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

