Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 40,710 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,638,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 130,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 87,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 49,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.32.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $285,189.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $30.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.91. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

