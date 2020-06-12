Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,675,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 701.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,576 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $109,145,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,550,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,174,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,797,000 after purchasing an additional 871,519 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marriott International from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marriott International from $136.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.81.

MAR opened at $91.44 on Friday. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.