Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Okta were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 62.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 644.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 577.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Okta by 20.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $178.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of -99.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Okta Inc has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $205.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.49 and its 200-day moving average is $137.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.53.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $4,222,639.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,137.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.45, for a total transaction of $6,622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at $8,662,362.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,312 shares of company stock worth $41,618,677 over the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

