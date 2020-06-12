Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Loews were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Loews by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter worth $14,211,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Loews by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Loews by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,042,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,316,000 after acquiring an additional 237,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter worth $1,540,000. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Loews currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

L opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.36. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $56.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 105,187 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.77 per share, with a total value of $3,341,790.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,743,157 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,950,097.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

