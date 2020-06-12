Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Position in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEAT. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of BEAT stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.19. BioTelemetry Inc has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.66.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.