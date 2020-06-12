Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in FMC were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of FMC by 0.9% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 34,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of FMC by 5.0% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 572,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,743,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of FMC by 16.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 46,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 298,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,348,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 0.6% during the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 31,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

NYSE FMC opened at $94.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. FMC Corp has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $108.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on FMC. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FMC from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FMC from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.