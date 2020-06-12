Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 56,897 Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 56,897 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 19,425 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,954 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 989,618 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 352,763 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KGC opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.30. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KGC. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

