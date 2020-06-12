Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 750 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ODFL. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $103.33 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.86.

ODFL opened at $157.25 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $92.31 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.86 and its 200 day moving average is $177.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $987.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.