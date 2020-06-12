Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,513,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $450,023,000 after buying an additional 123,587 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $328,863,000 after buying an additional 52,972 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 818,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,381,000 after buying an additional 36,203 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 632,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $219,357,000 after purchasing an additional 60,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $156,296,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TDY opened at $341.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.22. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $398.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $784.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.00 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 1,532 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.73, for a total value of $479,102.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,452.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 10,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.04, for a total value of $3,360,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,837,345.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,848 shares of company stock worth $23,841,394. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

