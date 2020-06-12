Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $13.74 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 213.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,013 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.2% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $148,849,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 513 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,461 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $2,557.96 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,722.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,275.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,417.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,044.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.98 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,550.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Rowe boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,598.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

