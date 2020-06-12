Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.24

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.24 and last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 5204431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.56.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 357,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 61,548 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

