Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,831 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,618 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Xilinx worth $17,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $3,055,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $108,492.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,765.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xilinx stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.41. 21,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.98. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $133.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.90.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XLNX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xilinx from $116.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra dropped their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Xilinx from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.22.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

