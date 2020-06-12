Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 9,684 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,684 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Garmin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,301,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $472,365,000 after buying an additional 78,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $306,368,000 after acquiring an additional 427,875 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Garmin by 30.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,645,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $198,301,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,689,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,782,000 after acquiring an additional 452,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $131,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of GRMN opened at $91.42 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $856.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.65 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.24%.

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Garmin from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Garmin from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $121,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.