Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 6,601 Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,601 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of PS Business Parks worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 360.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the first quarter worth about $227,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

In other news, Director James H. Kropp sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $242,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,640.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristy Pipes bought 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $138.45 per share, with a total value of $99,684.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,684. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSB stock opened at $138.90 on Friday. PS Business Parks Inc has a 1-year low of $102.48 and a 1-year high of $192.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.44.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.58. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 44.22% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $106.22 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $182.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.75.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.