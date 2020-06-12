Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,549 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,818,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $547,549,000 after purchasing an additional 179,263 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,308,000 after purchasing an additional 212,706 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,272,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,672,000 after buying an additional 216,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,546,000 after buying an additional 26,726 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,440,000 after buying an additional 131,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $308,265.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,762.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $555,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,230 shares of company stock worth $2,175,787. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DGX. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.37.

DGX opened at $110.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.71. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

