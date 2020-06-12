Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $6.61 Million Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,303,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,288 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 4th quarter worth $3,571,041,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $150,687,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,287,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 73.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,269,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360,705 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1,406.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,003,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,276 shares in the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.07.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. The business had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

NLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.94.

In other news, CFO Serena Wolfe acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Coffey purchased 50,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 370,000 shares of company stock worth $2,226,400. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

