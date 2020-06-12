Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,425,000 after acquiring an additional 267,630 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 36.9% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 407,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at $10,626,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Lennar by 362.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 190,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 149,180 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lennar from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lennar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $57.22 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.74. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

