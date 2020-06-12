Arionum (ARO) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. Arionum has a market capitalization of $60,582.84 and approximately $768.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arionum has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,505.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.26 or 0.02506607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $242.92 or 0.02555685 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00473046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013022 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.33 or 0.00697774 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00067898 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00018048 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00548952 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

