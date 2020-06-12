Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Downgraded by Raymond James

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AIV has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average of $45.21.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.15 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 28,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,788,000 after acquiring an additional 359,152 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 14.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 159,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 20,537 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

