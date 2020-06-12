ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB cut its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 213,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160,568 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,730,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,354,000 after acquiring an additional 920,948 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $3,571,041,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,696,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,713 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $150,687,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 73.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,269,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $612,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy P. Coffey bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at $528,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 370,000 shares of company stock worth $2,226,400. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.07. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

