Analyzing New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) & Keros Therapeutics (NYSE:CLEU)

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) and Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLEU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and Keros Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Education & Tech Grp $3.10 billion 6.62 $238.07 million $1.50 86.30 Keros Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has higher revenue and earnings than Keros Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and Keros Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Education & Tech Grp 12.24% 16.76% 7.63% Keros Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.7% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and Keros Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Education & Tech Grp 0 0 9 1 3.10 Keros Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp currently has a consensus price target of $144.78, suggesting a potential upside of 13.30%. Given New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe New Oriental Education & Tech Grp is more favorable than Keros Therapeutics.

Summary

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp beats Keros Therapeutics on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English. It also provides language training courses, including English, as well as other foreign languages, such as German, Japanese, French, Korean, Italian, and Spanish; operates a full-time private primary and secondary school in Yangzhou seeking a full curriculum taught in Chinese and English; develops and edits educational materials for language training and test preparation comprising books, software, CD-ROMs, magazines, and other periodicals; and offers online education programs that include college, K-12, and pre-school education. In addition, the company offers overseas studies consulting; pre-school education; and a pilot program that permits third parties in small cities to provide its English and kindergarten programs, as well as overseas study tour services. As of May 31, 2018, it offered educational programs, services, and products to students through a network of 87 schools, 994 learning centers, and 18 bookstores. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Keros Therapeutics

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products for schools and students under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education, as well as diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses. It also provides overseas study consulting and technological consulting services for Chinese universities to enhance their campus information and data management system, as well as to optimize their teaching, operating, and management environment. In addition, the company develops and provides textbooks and other course materials to students enrolled under the Sino-foreign Jointly Managed Academic Programs, as well as offers job readiness training to graduating students. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, China.

